Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,125 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1288 Printer's Number 1828

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1828

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1288

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, FARRY, COLLETT, FONTANA,

COSTA, VOGEL, PENNYCUICK AND HAYWOOD, JULY 12, 2024

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JULY 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

providing for medical assistance payments for orthotics and

prosthetics.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 443.15. Medical Assistance Payments for Orthotics

and Prosthetics.-- (a) The department shall set a rate of

reimbursement under the medical assistance fee-for-service

program for custom prosthetic and orthotic items and services at

a rate no less than the current quarter's Medicare Durable

Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies Fee

Schedule established by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid

Services for these items and services in this Commonwealth.

(b) The department shall update the medical assistance fee-

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 1288 Printer's Number 1828

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more