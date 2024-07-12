Senate Bill 1288 Printer's Number 1828
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1828
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1288
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, FARRY, COLLETT, FONTANA,
COSTA, VOGEL, PENNYCUICK AND HAYWOOD, JULY 12, 2024
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JULY 12, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
providing for medical assistance payments for orthotics and
prosthetics.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 443.15. Medical Assistance Payments for Orthotics
and Prosthetics.-- (a) The department shall set a rate of
reimbursement under the medical assistance fee-for-service
program for custom prosthetic and orthotic items and services at
a rate no less than the current quarter's Medicare Durable
Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies Fee
Schedule established by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services for these items and services in this Commonwealth.
(b) The department shall update the medical assistance fee-
