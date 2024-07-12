Senate Bill 1291 Printer's Number 1831
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - (a) General rule.--If a health facility has engaged in
conduct that causes or maintains a substantial risk of further
workplace violence, including failing to implement the
recommendations of a committee, a court may enjoin the health
facility from engaging in the illegal activities and may order
any other relief that is appropriate, including, but not limited
to:
(1) reinstatement of an employee;
(2) removal of the offending party from the employee's
work environment;
(3) reimbursement for lost wages;
(4) medical expenses;
(5) compensation for emotional distress; and
(6) attorney fees.
(b) Reports to department.--
(1) If a committee concludes that a health facility has
failed to implement the safety recommendations of the
committee, the committee, by vote of a majority of the
members, may report the health facility's failure to the
department.
(2) If, after an investigation, the department
determines that the health facility is acting in bad faith
and failing to implement safety recommendations of a
committee, the department may impose penalties against the
health facility, including appropriate fines and
administrative penalties in accordance with section 7.
(3) Additionally, any individual has the ability to file
a complaint with the department for a violation of this act.
(4) If an activity, policy or practice has been reported
to management and, after reasonable opportunity for
