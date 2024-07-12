Senate Bill 1291 Printer's Number 1831

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - (a) General rule.--If a health facility has engaged in

conduct that causes or maintains a substantial risk of further

workplace violence, including failing to implement the

recommendations of a committee, a court may enjoin the health

facility from engaging in the illegal activities and may order

any other relief that is appropriate, including, but not limited

to:

(1) reinstatement of an employee;

(2) removal of the offending party from the employee's

work environment;

(3) reimbursement for lost wages;

(4) medical expenses;

(5) compensation for emotional distress; and

(6) attorney fees.

(b) Reports to department.--

(1) If a committee concludes that a health facility has

failed to implement the safety recommendations of the

committee, the committee, by vote of a majority of the

members, may report the health facility's failure to the

department.

(2) If, after an investigation, the department

determines that the health facility is acting in bad faith

and failing to implement safety recommendations of a

committee, the department may impose penalties against the

health facility, including appropriate fines and

administrative penalties in accordance with section 7.

(3) Additionally, any individual has the ability to file

a complaint with the department for a violation of this act.

(4) If an activity, policy or practice has been reported

to management and, after reasonable opportunity for

20240SB1291PN1831 - 7 -

