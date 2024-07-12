Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,125 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1291 Printer's Number 1831

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - (a) General rule.--If a health facility has engaged in

conduct that causes or maintains a substantial risk of further

workplace violence, including failing to implement the

recommendations of a committee, a court may enjoin the health

facility from engaging in the illegal activities and may order

any other relief that is appropriate, including, but not limited

to:

(1) reinstatement of an employee;

(2) removal of the offending party from the employee's

work environment;

(3) reimbursement for lost wages;

(4) medical expenses;

(5) compensation for emotional distress; and

(6) attorney fees.

(b) Reports to department.--

(1) If a committee concludes that a health facility has

failed to implement the safety recommendations of the

committee, the committee, by vote of a majority of the

members, may report the health facility's failure to the

department.

(2) If, after an investigation, the department

determines that the health facility is acting in bad faith

and failing to implement safety recommendations of a

committee, the department may impose penalties against the

health facility, including appropriate fines and

administrative penalties in accordance with section 7.

(3) Additionally, any individual has the ability to file

a complaint with the department for a violation of this act.

(4) If an activity, policy or practice has been reported

to management and, after reasonable opportunity for

20240SB1291PN1831 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1291 Printer's Number 1831

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more