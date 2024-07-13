Submit Release
ROAD CLOSURE on County Route 55/22, Nicholson Lane, to Begin Saturday, July 13, 2024

There will be a road closure on County Route 55/22, Nicholson Lane, from the junction of US 50, to the junction of County Route 50/30, Smithton Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday July 13, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.

Motorists may use County Route 50/30, Smithton Road, at the junction with County Route 20, Morgans Run Road, as a detour to avoid the closure. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

