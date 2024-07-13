Submit Release
Boise Entrepreneur WeekSep30

StartSeptember 30, 2024 MTAll day eventEndOctober 4, 2024 MTAll day event

Boise Entrepreneur Week is a Trailhead program and is Idaho’s largest community-driven,
entrepreneur-focused event. Each year, thousands of people come together to learn, support,
and celebrate Idaho’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. 

The event takes place September 30 – October 4.

Learn more here.

