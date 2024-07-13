Over $100 Million Approved to Help Alaska Communities Rebuild from Typhoon Merbok

ANCHORAGE, Alaska. – As of today, FEMA and the Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have approved $108.8 million to help Alaska communities rebuild infrastructure and public buildings damaged during Typhoon Merbok and reimburse costs incurred by communities to take life-saving emergency measures during and immediately following the storm.

In the weeks and months following Typhoon Merbok, FEMA worked with the state and local communities to identify and begin funding recovery projects. Some of the currently approved projects include:

$15.9 million to the City of Hooper Bay for roadway and culvert repairs

$12 million to the City of Teller to repair Point Road aka Winter Trail

$11.6 million to the City of Golovin to repair city-wide roads

$5.9 million to the Native Village of Shaktoolik to repair the community berm

$242 thousand for removal of debris in Nome, Elim, Koyuk, Napaskiak, Nunam Iqua, Shaktoolik and Chevak

FEMA will continue to review additional projects as communities provide more information on their recovery costs.

On Sept. 23, 2022, President Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the state of Alaska to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok from Sept. 15-20, 2022, including the Bering Strait, Kashunamiut, Lower Kuskokwim, Lower Yukon and Pribilof Island Regional Educational Attendance Areas. As part of that declaration, Public Assistance grant funding was made available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis. FEMA funds at least 75% of the Public Assistance grant cost share with the state of Alaska funding the remainder.

Public Assistance delivers FEMA grant assistance to local, tribal and state governments and their agencies; houses of worship, and certain private nonprofit applicants following a disaster declaration. After an event like an earthquake, storm, or wildfire, communities need help to cover their costs for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring critical public infrastructure.

For more information on the FEMA Public Assistance program, visit fema.gov/assistance/public.

###

Follow FEMA Region 10 on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.