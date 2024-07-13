FEMA Assistance Available for Texans Affected by Hurricane Beryl

WASHINGTON -- Texans who have disaster related needs due to Hurricane Beryl may be eligible for disaster assistance under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. Currently, residents living in Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker and Wharton counties may be eligible for disaster assistance. Additional counties may be added in the future if requested by the state and warranted by further damage assessments.

FEMA Assistance Can Help Jumpstart Recovery

Individuals and families in these counties may be eligible to receive Serious Needs Assistance, which is a one-time $750 payment per household for essential items like food, water, baby formula, breast feeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies.

Eligible survivors may also receive Displacement Assistance, which is money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a more permanent housing solution.

In addition to Serious Needs and Displacement Assistance, eligible survivors may receive money for rental assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other eligible expenses related to Hurricane Beryl.

People who applied for and received FEMA assistance for the severe storms that occurred in April can still apply and receive assistance for damage as a result of Hurricane Beryl if their primary home is located in one of the 15 declared counties.

Residents in any Texas county who experienced property damage are encouraged to report their damage using the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s online Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

The first step residents can take to jumpstart their recovery is to apply for FEMA assistance. There are four easy ways to apply and learn about other forms of assistance that may be available.

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov. If you have access to Wi-Fi and your electronic devices have power, applying online is the easiest, fastest and most convenient way to apply.

On the FEMA App for mobile devices. You can also use the app’s Disaster Recovery Center locator feature to find an open center nearby.

Visiting any Disaster Recovery Center, for locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT. Wait times may be unusually high and applying online at disasterassistance.gov is the quickest way to complete an application at this time. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

FEMA disaster assistance is intended to meet the basic needs of your household for uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs in order to jumpstart your recovery.

Recovery Is a Whole Community Effort

Texas residents also have the support of voluntary agencies to help them on their path to recovery. Nonprofit partners like the American Red Cross have been on the ground since day one and have hundreds of volunteers who are welcoming people at shelters, providing comfort and a warm meal. The Salvation Army is coordinating a mass feeding operation and has canteens activated across the Gulf Coast region and continue to support over 20 service locations in Texas.

Residents may receive free services to clean up their homes with the help from Crisis Cleanup by calling 979-217-3791. The hotline is open through July 19 and can connect people with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and the faith-based community who may be able to assist.

FEMA, volunteer organizations and the entire federal family are committed to helping Texans recover and will continue working closely with the state to identify needs and address challenges that may arise for as long as it takes.