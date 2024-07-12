News Release-DOH Monitoring Upper Kula Brushfire for Air Quality and Behavioral Health Impacts

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH MONITORING UPPER KULA BRUSHFIRE FOR AIR QUALITY AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH IMPACTS



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 12, 2024 24-100

KULA, MAUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is coordinating with state and county officials in response to the brushfire in upper Kula that started on the evening of July 10, 2024.

Real-time air monitoring data is available at the DOH Clean Air Branch website, which collects data from Hawaiʻi’s regulatory network of air quality monitors, as well as AirNow’s Fire and Smoke website which provides hourly averages of air quality.

Currently, air quality monitors located in central Maui report that air quality continues to be good. However, as changing conditions may result in impacts to air quality, residents and visitors are advised to be prepared for and aware of the surrounding conditions. DOH encourages impacted residents and visitors to monitor air quality and take appropriate actions to protect against smoke exposure. The color-coded index shown on the websites provide a quick way to determine whether air quality is reaching unhealthy levels in your communities and provides guidance on actions that can be taken to protect your health: Guide for Particle Pollution | AirNow.gov. Additional information to plan, prepare and protect yourself before, during and after a wildfire can be found at the American Lung Association’s website at: https://www.lung.org/clean-air/emergencies-and-natural-disasters/wildfires.

Persons with asthma should prepare for poor air quality conditions resulting from the brushfire by having an evacuation plan and kit of emergency supplies, including their asthma medications. If evacuation is not necessary, designate a room that can be closed off from outside air. People with asthma are also encouraged to have an Asthma Action Plan. An Asthma Action Plan is a useful tool that includes:

Signs to look for when symptoms such as wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath get worse;

Medicines to take based on signs, symptoms, or peak flow measurements (if used); and

Instructions for breathing emergencies.

For more information and to download an Asthma Action Plan, visit ControlAsthma.hawaii.gov.

DOH also recognizes this fire may be triggering for people after the Maui wildfires in August, 2023. “For anyone who has survived a traumatic event, triggering events can happen at any time,” said Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Marian Tsuji. “This fire could bring up strong emotions and we want you to know that help is available 24/7 at our Hawaiʻi CARES crisis line.”

Hawaiʻi CARES is available for those who may feel triggered by this recent fire. The Hawaiʻi CARES 988 crisis line is available 24/7 for anyone needing mental health support. Call or text 988 or call 1-800-753-6879 or 808-832-3100 to access the crisis line.

Behavioral health services are also available at:

Kahului , Maui

53 South Puunene, Suite 105

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 808-873-3550

Wailuku Clinic:

Location: 121 Mahalani Street

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 808-984-2150

Email at [email protected]

Lahaina Clinic:

Location: Ākoakoa Place, below the Lahaina Civic Center

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Sunday by appointment only)

Phone: 808-495-5113

Email at [email protected]

For those who may not read English, translations of clinic flyers are available at:

https://health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/medical-behavioral-health/

# # #

Media Contact:

Claudette Springer

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4445

[email protected]