LAW NEWS RELEASE – DKI Airport Arrest – Anthony Fuller

July 12, 2024

Man Arrested at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for Possessing Ammunition in Carry-on Bag

HONOLULU – Deputy sheriffs with the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) Airport Detail arrested Anthony Fuller on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Fuller, 35, of Honolulu, was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screeners after several rounds of ammunition were discovered in his carry-on bag during a routine passenger screening. Deputy sheriffs were notified and discovered that Fuller was prohibited from possessing ammunition for having past felony convictions.

DLE detectives completed their investigation and on Thursday, presented the case to the Department of the Attorney General (AG). Fuller was then charged via information by the AG with two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and one count of violation of an order for protection. The possession of ammunition by a prohibited person is a Class-B felony offense in Hawai‘i, punishable by fines and up to 10 years imprisonment. The violation of a protective order is a misdemeanor offense punishable by fines and up to one year imprisonment.

Fuller is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

