Governor Newsom meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Luxon, reaffirms climate partnership

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom welcomed New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to California today.
The Governor and Prime Minister discussed climate and economic opportunities between California and New Zealand, continuing California’s commitment to international collaboration. California and New Zealand issued a joint statement reaffirming their partnership. Text of the joint statement is available here (PDF).
