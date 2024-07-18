TapClicks and Indigo Trigger Partner on Wide Implementation of Smart Marketing Platform

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, and Indigo Trigger, a boutique consulting firm that helps publishers implement successful revenue and ad ops strategies and platforms, today announced their new implementation partnership, with a specific focus on TapOrders and TapWorkflow inside TapClicks’ unified marketing operations, data management and reporting platform.

Working with leading media enterprises like Hearst, Tribune, MediaNews Group, Black Press Media, Farm Journal, Postmedia, and Graham Media Group, Indigo Trigger offers a host of consulting services to help solve Lead-to-Cash challenges. Now, customers who want professional services related to TapOrders and TapWorkflow can work directly with Indigo Trigger.

Indigo Trigger will work as an extension of the TapClicks services team to help customers implement TapOrders and TapWorkflow within the platform. Indigo Trigger will also be able to help TapClicks customers with strategic planning, workflow definition, training, go-live support and integration development as needed.

Working with Indigo Trigger, TapClicks customers will benefit from experts in Lead-to-Cash workflow and operations. Indigo Trigger will help customers clearly define requirements and specifications for TapOrders and TapWorkflow, and ensure customers are able to implement their solution on time and on budget.

“We are delighted to partner with Indigo Trigger to deliver their extensive experience in Lead-to-Cash operations and tech stack planning to our Smart Marketing platform customers,” commented Chel Heler, Executive General Manager at TapClicks.

"TapOrders and TapWorkflow have become premier solutions in the Lead-to-Cash space over the past few years. We’re excited to be able to help TapClicks customers plan for, and implement, these solutions,” said Christopher Prinos, Founder and CEO of Indigo Trigger.

This new partnership benefits brands, agencies, and media companies by providing comprehensive visibility into campaign effectiveness, leveraging TapClicks' robust analytics and reporting capabilities, and ensuring speed of innovation.

The combination of products and services from TapClicks and Indigo Trigger are available now. Customers can book a free consultation with Indigo Trigger on the TapClicks marketplace here: www.tapclicks.com/marketplace/indigo-trigger.

About Indigo Trigger:

Indigo Trigger is a boutique consulting firm specializing in system integration, project management, platform implementation, roadmap development and strategic planning for media companies worldwide. Indigo Trigger works with global media enterprises like Hearst, Gannett, Tribune, Postmedia, and Media News Group to help reduce costs, increase revenues and improve Lead-to-Cash operations. Indigo Trigger is based in Portsmouth, NH and can be found online at www.indigotrigger.com. Also on Facebook www.facebook.com/indigotrigger, X https://x.com/indigotrigger, and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/indigo-trigger.

About TapClicks:

TapClicks Smart Marketing offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9000 MarTech / AdTech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.