Royalton Barracks // Fugitive from Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2003156
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/12/2024 at approximately 0955 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Barnard
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Andrea L. Veroneau
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 12, 2024, at approximately 0955 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks observed an individual with an active extraditable warrant for their arrest out of New Hampshire. Troopers located and arrested Veroneau at the location above and transported her to the Veromt State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing. Veroneau was ultimately transported to Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled for court on the date and time below.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2024 at 12:30 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.