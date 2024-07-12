Royalton Barracks // Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 24B2003156





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato





STATION: Royalton Barracks





CONTACT#: 802-234-9933









DATE/TIME: 07/12/2024 at approximately 0955 hours





INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Barnard





VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice









ACCUSED: Andrea L. Veroneau





AGE: 35





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT













SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:









On July 12, 2024, at approximately 0955 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks observed an individual with an active extraditable warrant for their arrest out of New Hampshire. Troopers located and arrested Veroneau at the location above and transported her to the Veromt State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing. Veroneau was ultimately transported to Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled for court on the date and time below.













COURT ACTION: Yes





COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2024 at 12:30 hours





COURT: Windsor





LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility





BAIL: $5,000





MUG SHOT: Yes

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of





the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



