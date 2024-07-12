Submit Release
News Search

There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,138 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks // Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


       


CASE#: 24B2003156


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato                      


STATION: Royalton Barracks                      


CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


 


DATE/TIME: 07/12/2024 at approximately 0955 hours


INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Barnard


VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice


 


ACCUSED: Andrea L. Veroneau                                           


AGE: 35


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT


 


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


 


On July 12, 2024, at approximately 0955 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks observed an individual with an active extraditable warrant for their arrest out of New Hampshire. Troopers located and arrested Veroneau at the location above and transported her to the Veromt State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing. Veroneau was ultimately transported to Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled for court on the date and time below.


 


 


COURT ACTION: Yes


COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2024 at 12:30 hours            


COURT: Windsor


LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility      


BAIL: $5,000


MUG SHOT: Yes


 


 


 


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of


the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks // Fugitive from Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more