Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the freezing of assets of Alice Guo et al

July 12, 2024

I commend the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Court of Appeals for their decisive action in freezing all the assets of Guo Hua Ping, a.k.a Alice Guo, along with her business associates --fugitive Zhiyang Huang, money laundering convict Baoying Lin, and all other individuals and syndicated groups linked to human trafficking, money laundering, and other online scamming activities operating under the guise of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

This move signifies our commitment to upholding justice and is a critical step in preventing the dissipation of money and properties which are proceeds of various crimes. This is essential for safeguarding the interests of the public and maintaining the integrity of our financial system.

Magtulungan tayong lahat upang palakasin ang ating mga institusyon. Let us promote transparency and accountability at all levels of governance.

