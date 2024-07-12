PHILIPPINES, July 12 - Press Release

July 12, 2024 Bato Dela Rosa hopes Malacañang considers urgency of reforming PNP Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa is hoping that Malacañang would consider the urgency of a law that will reform the Philippine National Police (PNP). The lawmaker made the statement as he lamented President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s decision to veto Senate Bill 2249 and House Bill 8327 or An Act Providing For Organizational Reforms In The Philippine National Police. Dela Rosa, the principal sponsor of SB 2249, noted that this measure was endorsed by no less than the PNP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government as this is aimed to address the legislative gaps that the police organization "has been forced to work with for over a decade." "Today, it seems the final word is a refusal to acknowledge that urgency. The irony is not lost on me, and it is precisely that irony that is so disheartening," Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, said. "Umaasa po ako na darating din ang pagkakataon na magtatagpo rin ang mga pangarap natin at ng Malakanyang para sa ating kapulisan. Lagi't lagi, handa po akong tumulong para maisakatuparan ito. Lagi't lagi, makakaasa ang PNP na patuloy ang aking suporta sa kanila," the senator added. As he is saddened that the effort of Congress, PNP, DILG, and the National Police Commission has been put to waste, Dela Rosa expressed hope that these government agencies would still assist the lawmakers in crafting measures and policies that will improve the police force. "Alam natin na ang patuloy na pagsasaayos ng PNP ay malaking hakbang sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at kaayusan sa ating bansa. Lalo na dahil itinataguyod at ipinagmamalaki natin ang isang bagong Pilipinas," the lawmaker said. Earlier, Dela Rosa said that the measure, which is now vetoed by the president, "faithfully reflects the needs of the PNP, equips the agency with the legislative imprimatur that they require in order to be more effective, more efficient, in carrying out their mandate to serve and protect."