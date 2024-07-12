Bong Go's Malasakit Team leads relief operation for a thousand indigents in Laoang, Northern Samar

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team spearheaded a relief operation for 1,000 indigent residents in Laoang, Northern Samar, on Wednesday, July 10, at the Laoang Center for Culture and Arts gymnasium.

All recipients were provided with volleyballs and basketballs. There were select recipients of shirts. Meanwhile, in collaboration with Congressman Harris Ongchuan and Mayor Hector Ong, they also received financial assistance from the government.

Senator Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, then emphasized the importance of health, urging, "Mga kababayan ko, palagi tayong mag-iingat at alagaan natin ang mga sarili. Napaka-importante po talaga unahin muna natin ang kalusugan natin."

Senator Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which mandates the establishment of Malasakit Centers in qualified public hospitals nationwide.

He encouraged those with health concerns to visit Northern Samar Provincial Hospital in Catarman, housing a Malasakit Center that offers a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs from four government agencies: Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, PhilHealth, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). To date, 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide have assisted more or less ten million Filipinos.

"Huwag kayong matakot pumunta sa ospital kung wala kayong pera. Nasa loob na ng isang opisina ang mga ahensya na tutulungan kayo sa inyong babayaran. Pera niyo 'yan, para sa inyo 'yang Malasakit Center" Go reassured.

Go, affectionately known as Mr. Malasakit, expressed his unwavering resolve: "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos."

Expressing gratitude, Senator Go acknowledged the efforts of local officials for prioritizing their constituents' interests and providing crucial support, especially in challenging times.

He concluded with a reminder for everyone to seize opportunities to do good and extend help to others, saying, "Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n'yo po, minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito."