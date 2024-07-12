H.R. 6874, Department of Veterans Affairs Watching over Electronic Benefits Act

H.R. 6874 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to monitor and collect information about the use of VA’s main website, to report to the Congress on any adverse events that affect that website, and to develop a testing strategy to reduce issues that affect the website. Under the bill, costs associated with those requirements would be paid from the Toxic Exposures Fund (TEF), a mandatory appropriation. The bill also would increase the fees that VA charges borrowers for its home loan guarantees. All told, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 6874 would increase direct spending by $44 million over the 2024-2034 period.