Dr Randal Pham endorses the Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield
Protect yourself, your staff and patients from bacterial and viral particles with the Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield.
The Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield is the only device that provides complete protection to patients and surgeons against Covid, SARS and other infectious airborne agents.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Randal Pham is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and maintains several professional memberships including being a fellow of American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, and a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery, Refractive Surgery Alliance Society, and a past member of the Board of Trustees of the California Medical Association
— Randal Tanh H. Pham MD
Since the Covid -19 Pandemic, Ophthalmologists have long been concerned about the safety of conducting routine eye examinations. The distance from patient to doctor is less than two feet and masks do not provide the necessary protection. A 2020 breath shield study published in Elservier, stated “conventional breath shields had an overspray from patients to doctors as high as 54%”.
Enter the patented Najafi-Osher barrier shield. For the first time, doctors and patients can be confident of safety from transmitting air borne bacterial and viral particles.
“Features and Benefits if the Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield”
Secure Enclosure: Transparent, large size with side barriers – 6600 cm² of surface protection – does not hamper eye examinations.
Positive Air Flow: 5 brushless fans disperse HEPA filtered ambient air in front of doctor’s face – protection against viral particles.
Cooling Effect: Cool airflow over doctor’s face – reducing fogging of doctor’s glasses when wearing a mask.
HEPA Filter: Easily changeable HEPA filter for long term safety
Easy Installation: Shield can be installed on slit lamps in less than 5 minutes.
Providing both doctors and patients with a reliable solution for protection against airborne particles during eye examinations is undoubtedly valuable. It's impressive to see such an innovative approach to address this critical healthcare challenge.
Randal Tanh H. Pham MD
Plastic Surgeon & Ophthalmologist in San Jose, CA
+1 408-998-1818
email us here
Dr Osher