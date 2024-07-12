Border Patrol agents rescue migrants stowed away in a locked train compartment at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Cotulla Station discovered and rescued another 20 migrants stowed away in a locked train compartment.

On July 12 at approximately 6:30 a.m., Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties in Cotulla, Texas, conducted a train check and discovered undocumented non-citizens in a train compartment. The compartment was locked, and all subjects had no means of escape.

After unlocking the train compartment, agents discovered the migrants. The migrants were provided medical assistance and found all 20 migrants to be in good health despite the 100 plus degree temperatures.

The migrants were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. All subjects were processed according to their individual immigration status.