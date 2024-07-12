Submit Release
ADAS &amp; Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo California 2024

The two-day ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo California 2024 brings together world-leading experts in autonomous vehicle research, AI, software, sensor fusion, AV testing, validation, development, standards and safety. 50+ speakers from international OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, R&D centers and innovative transportation startups will share best practices and innovative strategies. Hear from IBM, Volvo Cars, Torc Robotics, Tier IV, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber company, Argonne National Laboratory and more.

Associate Katherine Sheriff will join the panel, "Where standards and regulations meet - how can they best interact? / Safety considerations and best practices for advancing ADAS and AV technologies."

She will also moderate "Regulations, standards, metrics and collaboration – building blocks for safe ADAS and AD technologies."

