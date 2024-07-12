Submit Release
Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program Cohort 2.5 Solicitation Application

The Washington State Department of Commerce, is initiating a Solicitation of Applications from industry-led consortia interested in participating in the a new accelerated cohort of the Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program (ICAP). ICAP is an economic development strategy to strengthen industry ecosystems and accelerate economic development.

Contract award amounts: Maximum of $150,000 per contract. The number of awards depends on the number and quality of applications received. COMMERCE intends to award no more than 10 applications between $50,000 – $150,000.

For questions or more information, please contact the Solicitation Coordinator at Josh.Woodson@commerce.wa.gov.

