WYDOT reminds drivers of new penalties for weight based road closures

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists of the new penalties for violating highway closures to light and high profile vehicles that went into effect July 1.

The “Light and high profile vehicle closures bill” (SF0113) passed in the 2024 legislative session. The bill language notes that, “any person who willfully fails to observe any sign, marker, warning, notice or direction” for closures to light, high-profile vehicles is guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction, subject to a fine of $1,000 and potential imprisonment for not more than 30 days.

If the motorist is convicted of subsequent offenses within three years of the first offense, the violator is subject to a $2,500 fine. The conviction would be deemed reckless driving under Wyoming Statute 31-5-229, with possible driver licensing action.

Also new with this legislation, the driver of the light and high‑profile vehicle at the time of the violation would be liable, upon conviction, for any of the above penalties.

“We hope these new penalties will be a better deterrent for drivers who otherwise may decide to test their luck and chance the wind closures to save some time,” said Col. Tim Cameron with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “We see time and time again that this gamble results in crashes, injuries and lost time for everyone if the road has to close for cleanup.”

This new law does not just apply to commercial drivers; RVs, campers, moving vans, utility trailers and other large, boxy vehicles or trailers are also considered light and high profile and are subject to these penalties.

As noted in subsection (d), these new fines also apply to “other weight based closures” that aren’t necessarily wind related.

“Even on highways without strong wind restrictions, like Wyoming Highway 22/Teton Pass, drivers who willfully disregard weight restriction signage will be subject to these steeper penalties,” Cameron said.

Drivers can see any active wind-related highway closures, high wind warnings and weather sensors, by visiting www.wyoroad.info

Overweight load coordination and information can be found with the Wyoming Highway Patrol: https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier

To learn more about wind on Wyoming’s highways, visit: https://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/travel/wyoming-wind.html