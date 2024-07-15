Knox County Schools Invest $1 Million in International Baccalaureate Partnership
Tennessee school district makes commitment to global education for students
Knox County is showing that students, regardless of background, should have access to and be prepared for rigorous, relevant, and world-class educational opportunities”KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knox County Schools and the International Baccalaureate (IB) announced a new partnership on 3 June 2024 to bring world-class educational opportunities to students in Tennessee. This collaboration is backed by a $1 million investment over five years, solidifying Knox County's commitment to fostering globally minded, critical thinkers.
The IB curriculum empowers students to delve deeper into a wide range of subjects, while fostering essential skills like research, creativity, and collaboration. Through this partnership, Knox County Schools will expand access to rigorous IB programs, preparing students for success in college and beyond.
The partnership will provide an enhanced curriculum for students to gain a broader perspective through in-depth exploration of various subjects and global issues. It will help students be both college and career ready, especially as IB graduates are highly sought-after by universities worldwide and possess the skills needed to thrive in any career path.
The investment will also spur teacher development and includes ongoing professional development for educators, ensuring they deliver the IB curriculum effectively.
Head of Development for North America and Canada Robert Kelty said, “This is an exciting opportunity and underscores how the IB can benefit all students in public schools across the United States. Knox County is showing that students, regardless of background, should have access to and be prepared for rigorous, relevant, and world-class educational opportunities.”
This partnership will allow for an expansion of IB programs, currently offered only at two schools within Knox County, at Bearden Middle School and West High School. More schools will soon offer a comprehensive IB experience from elementary to high school.
Students in Knox County will have increased access to the IB’s four programs, including the Primary Years Programme for students aged 3 to 12 and the Middle Years Programme for students aged 11 to 16. Both inspire and challenge students to become critical thinkers, effective communicators, and responsible global citizens.
For high school students, the Diploma Programme provides a rigorous two-year curriculum for students aged 15 to 19 headed to university while the Career-related Programme invites allows students aged 15 to 19 to combine academic studies with career-related learning, preparing them for higher education or direct entry into the workforce.
About the IB
Founded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality, challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility in study by crossing disciplinary, cultural and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 5,800 schools across 160 countries. To find out more, please visit www.ibo.org/.
