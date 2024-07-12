Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,181 in the last 365 days.

Statement on Passing of Youth in Wolfville

CANADA, July 12 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

Today is a devastating day for our province. Like all Nova Scotians, I am heartbroken at the news that a youth in Wolfville lost his life as a result of flash flooding.

On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends who are processing a devastating loss. I hope they find some comfort in knowing that they are not alone in their mourning.

I also want to commend the efforts of the first responders who acted heroically to protect and safeguard their fellow Nova Scotians last night, and every time they are called upon.

You just read:

Statement on Passing of Youth in Wolfville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more