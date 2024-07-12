Statement on Passing of Youth in Wolfville

CANADA, July 12 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

Today is a devastating day for our province. Like all Nova Scotians, I am heartbroken at the news that a youth in Wolfville lost his life as a result of flash flooding.

On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends who are processing a devastating loss. I hope they find some comfort in knowing that they are not alone in their mourning.

I also want to commend the efforts of the first responders who acted heroically to protect and safeguard their fellow Nova Scotians last night, and every time they are called upon.