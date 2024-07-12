HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Declares Public Health Emergency for Texas in Response to Hurricane Beryl

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra today declared a Public Health Emergency (PHE) for the state of Texas to address the health impacts of recent severe weather. The declaration follows President Biden’s emergency declaration and gives the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), health care providers and suppliers, greater flexibility in meeting emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

“HHS stands ready to assist those who were impacted by Hurricane Beryl,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We will do all we can to ensure hospitals and other facilities in Texas are operating so they can care for those affected by Hurricane Beryl, and we will continue to support officials in Texas as needed.”

“The combination of severe heat and limited access to electricity is dangerous, especially for vulnerable populations and those relying on electricity-dependent durable medical equipment and certain healthcare services,” said Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell. “With today’s declaration and waiver, HHS is helping ensure that residents of Texas have continuous access to the care they need as the cleanup and recovery efforts from Hurricane Beryl continue.”

Hurricane Beryl left more than one million residents without electricity and air conditioning amid a heat wave with heat indices meeting or exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The dangerous combination of high temperatures and no access to air conditioning is especially dangerous for vulnerable people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) have shared vital health and safety messaging and communication materials with public health officials in Texas and are ready to provide additional environmental public health resources and support as needed.

HHS also has information available from the HHS emPOWER program, a partnership between ASPR and CMS, to support public health emergency planning and response activities. The program provides valuable information on the number of Medicare beneficiaries who rely on electricity-dependent durable medical equipment and certain healthcare services, such as dialysis, oxygen tanks, or home health care, to help anticipate, plan for, and respond to the needs of at-risk residents in potentially impacted areas.

In declaring the public health emergency and authorizing flexibilities for CMS beneficiaries, Secretary Becerra acted within his authority under the Public Health Service Act and Social Security Act. These actions and flexibilities are retroactive to July 5, 2024.