Governor Katie Hobbs Directs $400,000 to Address Watch Fire in Eastern Arizona

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs made available up to $400,000 from the Joint Heat Relief Initiative to be used to support tribal and local communities in managing the Watch Fire in Gila County. “Fire season in Arizona can have deadly consequences for communities across our state,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I express my condolences to everybody who has been affected by the devastating fire. Thank you to every first responder who has stood in harm’s way to fight this fire and protect Arizonans. I’m proud to be delivering this immediate relief to tribal, county and municipal governments affected by the Watch Fire, and will continue working to deliver support to Arizonans affected by natural disasters. But I know we need more support. I stand with the San Carlos Apache Tribe in asking the federal government for a major disaster declaration, allowing FEMA to deliver critical assistance to communities on the ground during this fire season.” The $400,000 will be made available through the Division of Emergency Management in the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to support local governments with emergency response and recovery support resources. The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is currently activated at a Level 2 and is coordinating information sharing across statewide partners. The Department of Forestry and Fire Management is supporting fire suppression efforts through the National Wildland Coordinating Group and federal partnerships. By directing funding using the Joint Heat Relief Initiative, Governor Hobbs is ensuring maximum flexibility for dollars spent, allowing funds to directly reimburse the San Carlos Apache Tribe— an option that is currently unavailable through emergency declarations by the State of Arizona.