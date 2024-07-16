Proov Launches Proov Empower
Proov Empower is an at-home perimenopause test to guide hormone balance, provide comprehensive insights and create personalized plans to help womenBOULDER, COLORADO, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proov, a women’s health company offering a suite of at-home diagnostics and wellness products, is launching Proov Empower, a new, groundbreaking at-home perimenopause testing experience designed to guide women through hormonal changes and symptoms and to support hormone balance.
About Proov Empower
The Proov Empower Perimenopause Testing System provides the most comprehensive and personalized insight into how a woman’s changing hormones could be impacting her overall health and wellness.
The noninvasive, multi-time point urine tests measure four key hormones (FSH, estrogen marker E1G, progesterone marker PdG, and LH) that impact a person’s symptoms and perimenopause experience.
Proov Empower incorporates evaluations of menstrual cycle changes and perimenopause symptoms to identify a woman’s perimenopause stage and give the full picture of her perimenopause status. The app also provides personalized solution recommendations, including a referral to trusted clinical partners if needed.
As perimenopause progresses, Proov Empower can be used as a guide and partner on a woman’s hormone journey through periodic retesting as hormones and symptoms change, helping women find answers during the transition to menopause. In addition to testing, Proov offers a suite of supplement products to help women during their menopause journey.
“At Proov, we have spent nearly a decade helping women understand their hormones so they can feel empowered, in control of their bodies, and thrive. We are thrilled to announce our commitment to creating a world where women are in control of their hormonal journey at every stage of their lives with the Proov Empower Perimenopause Testing System,” says Amy Beckley, PhD and CEO of Proov.
Dr. Kathleen Jordan, Chief Medical Officer of Midi Health, is excited to see home testing evolve to support women's health.
Midi Health, the virtual care clinic focused on women navigating midlife hormonal change, connects women with telehealth services when needed to treat perimenopausal symptoms. Midi Health’s medical providers provide easy, immediate and affordable clinical care to help women in perimenopause after they learn about their hormones from the Proov Empower kit.
Proov and Midi Health are portfolio companies of SteelSky Ventures, a venture capital fund investing in companies that improve access, care and outcomes in women’s health.
“Proov Empower has created a powerful solution for the millions of women who enter perimenopause and menopause each year. We are proud to back founders who are pioneering transformative innovations across the full spectrum of women’s healthcare,” says Maria D. Toler, Founding Partner of SteelSky Ventures.
What is perimenopause?
Perimenopause is defined as the five to 10 years of transition leading up to menopause. 75 million women are in perimenopause, menopause, or post-menopause right now in the U.S.—with 6,000 more women reaching menopause each day.
There are two stages to the perimenopause or menopausal transition. Early perimenopause, where menstrual cycles still occur regularly, though periods often become heavier and more frequent, then less frequent. Late perimenopause starts when someone goes 60 days without a period, and this phase lasts until menopause.
As perimenopause begins, hormones fluctuate and shift out of balance, triggering a broad range of debilitating symptoms, like heavier periods, anxiety and depression, abdominal weight gain, changes in sexual desire, muscle aches, hot flashes and insomnia. These symptoms can dramatically alter a person’s quality of life, and recent research from the Mayo Clinic found such symptoms can cost an estimated $1.8 billion in lost work time each year.
While most people associate hot flashes with menopause, many do not know that hot flashes are one of the latter symptoms of perimenopause, so women may not even suspect their hormones are changing for quite some time – leaving them to suffer without answers.
Despite women making up roughly 50% of the global population, women’s health has largely and historically been ignored – meaning that perimenopause has been a topic left in the dark for far too long.
“Women’s health has been historically understudied. This has left billions of women and their health concerns ignored and in the dark when it comes to their healthcare. Proov Empower is designed to help women better understand their menopause transition, manage symptoms, and find balance to live their best lives. Women shouldn’t be in the dark when it comes to their health; we want them to feel in control, heard, and valued. Our mission with Proov Empower is to do just that,” Beckley explains.
Proov is here to help women understand their bodies at any stage of their lives.
Proov Empower is giving women validation, explanation and crucial insight into why they may be experiencing symptoms, as well as potential treatment options.
Proov Empower will be available on Amazon on July 16.
About Proov
Proov is a women’s health solutions company that offers a suite of products from at-home diagnostics, that provide insights throughout a woman’s entire hormone journey to wellness products that provides potential solutions to the problems women may be facing. Proov is a venture capital backed company and the leader in understanding hormone health on the basis of tracking pregnanediol glucuronide (PdG), a metabolite of progesterone.
When paired with the free Proov Insight app, Proov's easy, at-home urine tests provide a science-backed hormone coach right in your hand. First, a woman can measure her hormones with regular Proov tests, then snap a photo of each test within the Insight app. The app generates a personalized action plan to maximize her wellness or develop a strategy.
Proov was founded by Amy Beckley, Ph.D, the "infertile scientist," after three years of infertility and seven miscarriages. Amy applied her own science expertise to uncover a problem with hormone balance. With help from her doctor and progesterone support, Amy was able to get pregnant with her daughter. Now she is entering perimenopause herself, she realized women need hormone-monitoring solutions here as well.
