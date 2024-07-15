The Citizens Foundation-USA Tackles the Growing Education Crisis
More than 26 Million Children Out of School in PakistanISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Foundation-USA (TCF-USA) is intensifying its efforts to address the alarming education crisis in Pakistan, where 26.2 million children are currently out of school and, according to UNICEF, 70% of ten-year-olds cannot read or write. This staggering statistic underscores the urgent need for intervention to secure a better future for the nation’s youth.
“Education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, and TCF is dedicated to ensuring every child in Pakistan has access to the highest quality education,” said Salman Hasan, CEO of TCF-USA. “With 286,000 students currently enrolled and nearly 2,000 school units across the country, we are making significant strides, but the need is greater than ever.”
Pakistan's education system is in dire straits, with economic challenges exacerbating the situation. As more families slip into poverty, children are forced into labor or early marriages, denying them the opportunity for education. The World Bank has recently highlighted the severity of this issue, noting the need for robust educational reforms to prevent long-term socio-economic decline.
Founded in 1995 by a group of friends in Pakistan, TCF began as a grassroots initiative to bring positive social change through education. What started as a modest project has become an innovative example of educational transformation. An important aspect of the TCF’s vision is to create 2 million agents of positive change by 2030.
For nearly three decades, TCF has been transforming Pakistan’s education sector by delivering quality education to disadvantaged children. The organization’s unique model, which includes an all-female faculty and a balanced gender ratio among students, sets it apart in promoting gender equality and educational excellence. Additionally, the organization focuses on delivering a rigorous education based on established best practices, so that each student gets the best chance for success.
TCF has found success through its innovative initiatives which align with established international best practices including digital learning, early years education model, mother-tongue based multilingual education, and empowering teachers in the classroom.
TCF’s impact is well-documented, with praise from international bodies and thought leaders. The Stanford Social Innovation Review has featured a case study on TCF, recognizing its role in rebuilding civil society through education. The Economist has lauded TCF as “perhaps the largest network of independently run schools in the world.”
The education situation in Pakistan is critical, and immediate action is needed to prevent further deterioration.
“Pakistan is facing an education emergency,” said Hasan. “We must act now to ensure that the children of today can become the educated leaders of tomorrow.”
For more information on TCF-USA’s initiatives and how to support their mission, visit tcfusa.org.
About The Citizens Foundation, USA:
The Citizens Foundation, USA (TCF-USA) is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit organization supporting the education of underprivileged children in Pakistan. With 40+ active chapters across the United States, TCF-USA supports the programs and initiatives of The Citizens Foundation (TCF) in Pakistan, providing quality education to 286,000 children through 1,921 schools.
David Gardner
Public Relations, TCF-USA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
X
LinkedIn