July 12, 2024

DR-4783-WV NR011

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

News Release

FEMA is Hiring in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – If you’re passionate about helping your neighbors in West Virginia recover from April’s storms and tornadoes, FEMA may have a job for you.

FEMA is hiring additional staff to assist with recovery from the April 2-6, 2024, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

The agency is currently seeking local candidates for positions within the agency’s Civil Rights, External Affairs, Logistics, and Mitigation divisions.

The following positions will be available for applications:

Civil Rights Division Civil Rights Advisor/Analyst Logistics Division Mitigation Division Mitigation Specialist for Public Projects External Affairs Division Program Liaison Specialist

Media Relations Specialist

Intergovernmental Affairs Specialist

Creative Services Specialist

The initial appointment of 120 days can be extended or reduced depending on mission needs. Federal benefits are offered, such as: Eligible Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) enrollment; federal holiday pay; and accruing four hours of sick leave per pay period.

Local hires provide an economic stimulus to communities where jobs have been lost due to the April disaster and help augment FEMA’s disaster workforce.

Working with FEMA will allow West Virginia residents to help neighbors with their recovery. Hiring locally is part of FEMA’s commitment to the community and helps build America’s disaster recovery workforce. In fact, many current FEMA employees started as local hires after major disasters in their states.

To learn more and apply, visit this link: USAJobs - Search. Or visit USAJobs.gov, then search for “FEMA” under “Keywords” and “West Virginia” under “Location.”

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3 .

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).