Disaster Recovery Centers to Close on Sundays

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) operated by the State of New Mexico and FEMA in Ruidoso and on the Mescalero Apache Reservation will be closed on Sundays beginning July 14.

Both DRCs will continue to operate Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. MT to 7 p.m. MT.

Residents and business owners in Lincoln, Otero, Rio Arriba and San Juan counties and on the Mescalero Apache Reservation can visit the centers to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration as well as, state, local, nonprofit and other community organizations will be available to meet with visitors. 

New Mexicans can also gather information on resources such as D-SNAP, Medicaid, unemployment, insurance claim assistance, Disaster Case Management, vital records, mental health support and childcare assistance. No appointment is needed. 

The DRCs are at:

  • Lincoln County
    Horton Complex
    237 Service Road
    Ruidoso, NM 88345
  • Mescalero Apache Reservation 
    Mescalero Apache School
    249 White Mountain Dr.

Hours at both centers are:
Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. MT to 7 p.m. MT
Closed Sunday

