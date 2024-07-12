FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Gov. Cox meets with President Zelenskyy and signs MOU with Ukrainian Province

SALT LAKE CITY (July 12, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox hosted a high-level Ukrainian delegation at the National Governors Association, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, Head of the Office to the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova. The visit culminated with the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Utah and Kyiv Oblast, the Ukrainian province surrounding the capital city of Kyiv.

“Utah has stood by Ukraine since the very beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion,” Gov. Cox said. “Across the state, thousands of Utahns have stepped up in brave and beautiful ways. They have rallied in solidarity, they have donated supplies, and they have launched funds and initiatives to aid Ukrainian refugees. In addition to this support, we believe that stronger trade ties with Ukraine – a highly innovative country – will greatly benefit both of our economies. By formalizing our relationship with this key region, we commit to working together in this time of war, and we hope that soon, we will be working together in a time of peace.”

The MOU builds on a strong foundation of economic cooperation. In 2008, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened a Ukrainian consulate office in Utah to support Ukrainian nationals living in our state, foster economic development between Utah and Ukraine, promote cultural exchanges and host visiting Ukrainian diplomats.

In 2023, Utah became the first U.S. state to send a trade and humanitarian delegation to Ukraine, led by World Trade Center Utah, after the war began. Additionally, a Ukrainian delegation of tech entrepreneurs visited Salt Lake City, prompting a Ukrainian software engineering company to open its U.S. office in Utah. Utah’s aerospace and defense association, 47G, has an active partnership with Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries to cooperate on defense initiatives.

As a result of the MOU, Utah and Kyiv Oblast commit to working more closely in multiple areas, including industries such as aerospace and defense, technology and life sciences, energy diversification and academia.

The MOU was signed by Gov. Cox and Oksana Markarova, ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. It was witnessed by Speaker of the House Mike Schultz and President of the Senate J. Stuart Adams, who led the 2023 trade delegation to Ukraine.

