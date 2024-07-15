Mosaic Consulting Group Announces Acquisition of Project Genetics
Strategic acquisition establishes operations in Australia, enhancing Mosaic’s international reach.
By incorporating Project Genetics’ innovative project management and workforce management practices, we are significantly bolstering our capabilities.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosaic Consulting Group, a leading, WBENC-certified provider of comprehensive services related to the implementation and support of the UKG platform of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions, today announced the definitive agreement to acquire Project Genetics, a proven leader in workforce management and project management services.
Founded in 2014 by Jana Axline, Project Genetics has built a reputation for combining detail-oriented project skills with intelligent leadership to achieve exceptional client outcomes. In 2022, Jim Munoz joined the team, bringing a transformative approach to the workforce management space. Munoz will join the Mosaic board and Axline will become part of Mosaic’s leadership team.
“Our project delivery and workforce management expertise will complement Mosaic’s already robust service offerings, providing clients with even more value,” said Axline. “This acquisition is about combining strengths to achieve outstanding results, and I am excited to join Mosaic’s leadership team and continue our journey of driving client success.”
“Joining forces with Mosaic allows us to expand our impact and continue our mission of delivering unparalleled results for our clients,” said Munoz. “Mosaic’s dedication to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our own values, and I am excited to join the Mosaic board to help steer this next chapter of growth and positive client outcomes.”
This acquisition builds on Mosaic's already impressive service capabilities. Integrating Project Genetics' expertise significantly strengthens Mosaic's position as the preferred and most capable provider of UKG support, allowing for a comprehensive and seamless client experience. This expansion not only enhances Mosaic's technical and operational capabilities but also enriches its culture, reinforcing a commitment to excellence and client success.
The move also bolsters Mosaic’s personnel significantly, as 82 Project Genetics’ employees join the Mosaic team. This brings Mosaic’s total employee count to over 250—making it the largest dedicated UKG practice.
This is Mosaic’s third acquisition in 2024. Earlier this month, Mosaic acquired D+E Consulting, an established source of tailored UKG solutions that drive organizations to new levels of performance and achievement. In May, Mosaic acquired the UKG Workforce Management practice from Agilea Solutions, a provider of innovative platforms that empower the workforce management ecosystem.
These acquisitions have expanded Mosaic’s international operations and strengthened its robust pipeline, which includes Fortune 100 companies. Mosaic has established significant positions in Australia, Canada, and India, enhancing the company’s ability to serve clients globally.
Krystyn Sadler, CEO and Culture Warrior of Mosaic Consulting Group, expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition.
“This is a watershed moment for Mosaic. By incorporating Project Genetics’ innovative project management and workforce management practices, we are significantly bolstering our capabilities,” said Sadler. “This move emphasizes our commitment to maximizing technology investments for our clients while maintaining a relentless focus on exceptional service.”
About Mosaic Consulting Group
Mosaic Consulting Group focuses exclusively on UKG® product implementation, support and optimization. Mosaic’s purpose is to make a difference and inspire confidence with a mission to enable clients to improve business operations. Mosaic is a WBENC-certified, employee-focused organization which seeks to provide rewarding employment and growth opportunities for their team. This focus on the team and client experience, along with international operations in Australia and Canada, has placed the company on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately-held companies for four consecutive years and has garnered multiple UKG collaboration awards. For more, visit mosaic-cg.com.
About Project Genetics
Project Genetics is a proven leader in workforce management and project delivery services, dedicated to maximizing technology investments for clients worldwide. Since its inception in 2014, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality results through a combination of project management expertise and leadership skills. With a focus on making projects easier and more successful, Project Genetics has consistently achieved remarkable outcomes for its clients. Learn more at projectgenetics.com.
