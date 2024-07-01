Mosaic Consulting Group Announces Acquisition of D+E Consulting
Strategic union of industry leaders promises enhanced UKG® services and expertise, solidifying a shared vision for unparalleled client success.
Together, we aim to not only become the preferred provider of UKG support, but to also offer a client experience that cultivates partners for life.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosaic Consulting Group, a leading provider of comprehensive services related to the implementation and support of the UKG platform of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions, today announced the acquisition of D+E Consulting, an established source of tailored UKG solutions that drive organizations to new levels of performance and achievement.
The acquisition is set to be completed on July 1, 2024, and combines Mosaic’s award-winning, full-suite UKG implementation services with D+E’s expertise in creating client-focused partnerships that streamline business processes and enhance workflow efficiency. It also marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of both companies’ goals to be recognized as the foremost providers of UKG support, driving efficiency, performance and ROI for organizations across various industries.
For existing clients of both Mosaic and D+E, this acquisition promises a seamless integration that will broaden the scope of expertise and services available—without any disruption to ongoing projects. Clients can look forward to an enhanced suite of UKG solutions and support, reinforced by a combined team of more than 160 dedicated professionals.
Mosaic and D+E have each stood out in the marketplace for more than a decade due to their dedication to excellence, a focus that is deeply rooted in similar corporate cultures and complimentary values that prioritize team and client experience.
Vicki Hill, founder and chairwoman of the board of Mosaic Consulting Group, said the acquisition is a natural fit due to the close alignment between the two companies.
“The alignment of our cultures and shared commitment to transparency and collaboration ensure we will continue to offer unparalleled value to our clients,” said Hill. “Together, we aim to not only become the preferred provider of UKG support, but to also offer a client experience that cultivates partners for life.”
Ed Lamhing, CEO of D+E Consulting, will take on the role of EVP of professional services at Mosaic. He said the entire D+E team is thrilled for this new chapter.
“Joining Mosaic is an exciting next step for D+E,” said Lamhing. “Our combined expertise and shared philosophy of going beyond for our clients promise to elevate the services we offer and the results we achieve.”
About Mosaic Consulting Group
Mosaic Consulting Group focuses exclusively on UKG® product implementation, support and optimization. Mosaic’s purpose is to make a difference and inspire confidence with a mission to enable clients to improve business operations. Mosaic is an employee-focused organization which seeks to provide rewarding employment and growth opportunities for their team. This focus on the team and client experience has placed the company on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately-held companies for four consecutive years and has garnered multiple UKG collaboration awards. For more, visit mosaic-cg.com.
About D+E Consulting
D+E Consulting has been a leader in implementing tailored UKG® solutions through client-focused partnerships for more than a decade. Known for its commitment to going beyond “done” to help organizations achieve new levels of performance and achievement, D+E has built its reputation on respect, transparency and trust, delivering exceptional quality and value in UKG solutions. For more, visit dandeconsulting.com.
Veronika Bulava
Mosaic Consulting Group
+1 615-732-0774
veronika.bulava@mosaic-cg.com