Mosaic Consulting Group Acquires Agilea Solutions' UKG Workforce Management Practice
The strategic acquisition enhances Mosaic’s service offerings and solidifies leadership in UKG solutions market.
This strategic enhancement of our capabilities extends our commitment to providing best-in-class UKG support and positions us to better serve our expanding customer base.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosaic Consulting Group, a woman-owned, woman-led provider of comprehensive services related to the implementation and support of the UKG® platform of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions, announced it has reached an agreement to acquire the UKG Workforce Management practice from Agilea Solutions, a provider of innovative platforms that empower the workforce management ecosystem.
— Krystyn Sadler, CEO of Mosaic Consulting Group
The integration of Agilea’s Workforce Management operations into Mosaic marks a milestone in Mosaic’s growth strategy, enhancing its ability to serve a wider range of clients with even more specialized and comprehensive UKG support.
With this acquisition, Agilea will focus its efforts on advancing its core products—Workerbee, TestAssure, and PayAssure Managed Services—that enable businesses to enhance operational efficiency, streamline payroll and embrace the gig economy.
Both companies are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all clients and employees involved. All Agilea associates currently part of the UKG Workforce Management practice will join the Mosaic team, allowing continuity of service.
Marce Roth, president and CEO of Agilea Solutions, said the acquisition allows Agilea to concentrate on its mission of enabling customers, partners and the entire workforce management ecosystem through its innovative platforms. As a certified woman-owned and minority-owned business, Agilea is pleased to transition the practice to Mosaic, another woman-owned organization.
“Divesting our UKG practice allows us to focus fully on our core offerings that enable the workforce management community,” said Roth. “We are confident that our UKG clients will continue to receive exceptional service under Mosaic's leadership.”
Krystyn Sadler, CEO and culture warrior of Mosaic Consulting Group, said the acquisition significantly strengthens Mosaic’s full suite of UKG solutions and reinforces the company’s position as the preferred provider of UKG support.
“This strategic enhancement of our capabilities extends our commitment to providing best-in-class UKG support and positions us to better serve our expanding customer base,” said Sadler. “Additionally, we are excited to welcome Agilea’s skilled workforce management team to the Mosaic family, where together, we will continue to drive innovation and exceptional service in the marketplace.”
As part of the acquisition process, Mosaic has engaged P2V, a business advisory firm, to help execute growth strategies and maximize company performance.
###
About Mosaic Consulting Group
Mosaic Consulting Group focuses exclusively on UKG® product implementation, support and optimization. A WBENC-certified company that is woman-owned and woman-led, Mosaic’s purpose is to make a difference and inspire confidence with a mission to enable clients to improve business operations. Mosaic is an employee-focused organization which seeks to provide rewarding employment and growth opportunities for its team. This focus on the team and client experience has placed the company on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately-held companies for four consecutive years, garnered multiple UKG collaboration awards, and earned the Great Place to Work® certification. For more, visit mosaic-cg.com.
About Agilea Solutions
Agilea Solutions offers a suite of technical platforms and managed services that enable companies to focus on their core business while revolutionizing how they maintain and adapt their enterprise systems. With specialized expertise, innovative software solutions and strategic guidance, Agilea empowers organizations to confidently navigate the rapidly evolving future of work, maintaining compliance and unlocking human potential.
About Workerbee
Workerbee is an online marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled enterprise systems experts in minutes. The gig economy is transforming how work gets done, and finding the right talent quickly to maintain and support your enterprise systems can be a challenge. Workerbee solves this by connecting you with a vetted network of experienced professionals across a range of industries and specializations, empowering you to achieve your business goals with speed and agility.
