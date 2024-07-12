Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,208 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Disorderly Conduct // St. Albans

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2004720

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Corporal Adam Marchand                

STATION:   St. Albans                  

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:   7/11/24 at approximately 2:28 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South, Exit 19 in St. Albans

VIOLATION:  Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:   Samuel Smith                                            

AGE:  43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Grand Isle, Vermont

 

VICTIM:  Phillip Bauchan

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Essex Jct., Vermont                               

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 7/11/24 at approximately 2:28 PM, Vermont State Police received a report of a red Chevrolet pickup that cut off another vehicle and then brandished a gun.  This occurred on I-89 Southbound in St. Albans.  A few minutes later, troopers located the pickup traveling southbound on I-89 in Georgia.  Troopers and Milton Police stopped it on US RT 2 near Jasper Mine Rd. in Colchester.  Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Samuel Smith, had brandished a firearm during the incident.  The firearm was seized and Smith was cited to appear in court on 8/20/24 for the charge of Disorderly Conduct. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/20/24  08:30 AM            

COURT:  Franklin

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Disorderly Conduct // St. Albans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more