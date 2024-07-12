St. Albans Barracks // Disorderly Conduct // St. Albans
CASE#: 24A2004720
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 7/11/24 at approximately 2:28 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South, Exit 19 in St. Albans
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Samuel Smith
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont
VICTIM: Phillip Bauchan
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Essex Jct., Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/11/24 at approximately 2:28 PM, Vermont State Police received a report of a red Chevrolet pickup that cut off another vehicle and then brandished a gun. This occurred on I-89 Southbound in St. Albans. A few minutes later, troopers located the pickup traveling southbound on I-89 in Georgia. Troopers and Milton Police stopped it on US RT 2 near Jasper Mine Rd. in Colchester. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Samuel Smith, had brandished a firearm during the incident. The firearm was seized and Smith was cited to appear in court on 8/20/24 for the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/20/24 08:30 AM
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
