CANADA, December 7 - We the leaders of the United States of America, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, together with the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission, and the President of Ukraine:

Commend the security agreements and arrangements finalized with Ukraine by 20 countries and the European Union (EU) under the framework of the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine (Joint Declaration) released on the margins of the 2023 Vilnius North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit, and welcome all the remaining Joint Declaration signatories finalizing their respective security agreements and arrangements with Ukraine in the near future;

Affirm that the security of Ukraine is integral to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and beyond, and that we intend to support Ukraine until it prevails against Russia’s aggression;

Emphasize our unwavering commitment to a free, independent, democratic, and sovereign Ukraine capable of defending itself and deterring future aggression, and reaffirm Ukraine’s sovereign right to choose its own security arrangements as well as political, social, economic, and cultural systems;

Underscore that Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a threat to international peace and security; a flagrant violation of international law, including the United Nations (UN) Charter; and incompatible with our security interests; and

Recognize Ukraine’s commitment to reforms strengthening democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights and media freedoms, as needed to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, and emphasize our shared values and interests, including respect for the principles of the UN Charter such as sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Today, we announce the Ukraine Compact (Compact) with a view towards coordinating and accelerating our collective efforts to meet Ukraine’s comprehensive security needs, as outlined in the Joint Declaration and in the security agreements and arrangements each of the signatories (Compact Signatories) has completed with Ukraine. Through this Compact, we declare our enduring intent and commitment to ensure Ukraine can successfully defend its freedom, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity today and deter acts of aggression in the future. To meet these vital objectives, as outlined in our respective bilateral security agreements and arrangements and consistent with all applicable laws and our respective legal systems, Compact Signatories pledge to:

Support Ukraine’s immediate defense and security needs, including through the continued provision of security assistance and training, modern military equipment, and defense industrial and necessary economic support, working bilaterally and through existing multilateral mechanisms, including the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) and its Capability Coalitions, NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), and the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine); Accelerate efforts to build a Ukrainian future force that maintains a credible defense and deterrence capability, including by convening within 6 months at the level of Defense Ministers through the UDCG to review and approve roadmaps prepared by the leaders of the Capability Coalitions — each a Compact Signatory — on future force development through 2027, in coordination with and EUMAM Ukraine, with a view to continue strengthening the force into the 2030s; and In the event of future Russian armed attack against Ukraine following the conclusion of current hostilities, convene swiftly and collectively at the most senior levels to determine appropriate next steps in supporting Ukraine as it exercises its right of self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, including the provision of swift and sustained security assistance and the imposition of economic and other costs on Russia.

We intend to uphold these commitments with unwavering determination by leveraging the multilateral security architecture that supports Ukraine, consistent with our respective national laws and security and defense policies. Compact Signatories plan to take these commitments forward while Ukraine pursues its pathway towards future membership in the EU, NATO, and the broader Euro-Atlantic community.Other countries that wish to contribute to this effort to ensure a free, democratic, independent, and sovereign Ukraine may join this Compact upon completion of a bilateral security agreement or arrangement with Ukraine.

Endorsed at Washington, this 11th day of July,2024, by the leaders of:

The United States of America

Belgium

Canada

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

The European Union

Finland

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

The Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Ukraine

The United Kingdom