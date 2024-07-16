Anne Young Joins Huffmaster Management As Vice President Of Sales and Marketing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Huffmaster Management (Huffmaster), the provider of choice for Fortune 500 companies seeking strike services, industrial staffing, healthcare staffing, security services, and more, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Young as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Young brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving revenue growth, building high-performance teams, and implementing effective marketing strategies.
In her role, Young will be responsible for strategically mapping the company's trajectory, shaping its vision, and enhancing brand visibility to achieve business objectives. She will develop and execute sales and marketing strategies aligned with company goals, provide visionary leadership, foster innovation, and produce sales forecasts and reports.
Additionally, Young will lead the sales team to meet and exceed revenue targets, penetrate new markets, cultivate client relationships, and oversee comprehensive marketing plans.
"We are delighted to welcome Anne Young to Huffmaster Management,” said Trevor Fandale, President at Huffmaster. “Her remarkable track record in driving revenue growth and building high-performance teams, combined with her strategic vision and innovative approach, makes her the perfect fit for our company. Anne's leadership will undoubtedly accelerate our growth and strengthen our position in the market.”
Before joining Huffmaster, Young served as Senior Sales Director and Area Vice President at Gallagher, where she played a pivotal role in building the success of the Gallagher client portfolio by leveraging top talent and industry experts.
She also held the position of Vice President of Sales at Sococo Inc., securing top Fortune 100 global customers, including GE, Schneider Electric, Intuit, and Dow Jones. Furthermore, as a GE Global Sales Director at Avaya, Young managed strategic relationships between Avaya and GE, establishing a solid foundation with top executives and leaders within GE Corporate and each business unit.
Young is also an accomplished speaker and active community member. She is currently a guest speaker at Tom Hopkins International Inc., where she shares her successful sales strategies. In addition, Young serves on the Board of Trustees for the Oakland Schools Education Foundation in Oakland County, Michigan, raising funds and building awareness within the community and businesses throughout Southeast Michigan.
“Joining Huffmaster Management is an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience and passion for driving growth and innovation,” said Young. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to develop and execute strategies that enhance our brand visibility and achieve our business objectives. We will cultivate strong client relationships and create a collaborative, results-oriented culture that drives success.”
About Huffmaster
As the nation's first single-source strike services agency, Huffmaster believes in “Keeping Business in Business™.” As clients' needs have grown, the company has developed solutions leveraging the latest technology to offer a comprehensive range of services, including contingency planning, replacement personnel, and security, to ensure business continuity. Today, Huffmaster’s clients include Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-sized businesses.
