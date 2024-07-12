Community Housing Innovations Hosted a Homeownership Expo to Help Individuals on their Journey to Homeownership

CHI 2024 Homeownership Expo Ron Abad speaking at the 2024 Homeownership Expo (L-R): Tiffany Kilpatrick, Director of Homeownership, Arsenia Stevens, Intake Coordinator, Nefe Manso, Housing Retention Counselor, and Indhia Marin, Senior Homeownership Counselor

This year's Homeownership Expo, held in New Rochelle, NY, successfully empowered attendees to take the next step toward homeownership

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Housing Innovations hosted its Homeownership Expo on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Hotel NoMa located at 1 Radisson Plaza in New Rochelle, NY.

This year’s Homeownership Expo empowered over 300 attendees to take the next step in their homeownership journey and gave them the tools needed to be successful.

As NY still recovers from the global pandemic and economic shutdown, according to NYU Furman Center, there have been homeownership changes. While some put a pause on buying a home, others are looking to fill an empty house with a new family.

“As evidenced by the hundreds in attendance at our CHI 2024 Annual Homeownership Expo, the dream to own a home remains alive and strong,” said Ron Abad, Chief Executive Officer of Community Housing Innovations. “With a dream/vision, a plan of action, partnerships, and additional resources and tools, our 2024 Annual Homeownership Expo helped our attendees take one step closer to achieving that dream of owning a home.”

“I wanted to take a moment to thank you for your wonderful and detailed presentations, as your insights were incredibly valued and greatly appreciated,” said a 2024 CHI Homeownership Expo attendee. “It was great meeting all of you at the CHI Homeownership Expo, and I am excited to move forward with the process.”

Attendees had the opportunity to interact directly with lenders, realtors, community partners, and nonprofit organizations, which included Ridgewood Savings Bank, KeyBank, Citibank, the City of New Rochelle, the State of New York Mortgage Assistance (SONYMA), Affordable Housing Corporation, and many others.

In addition, attendees were able to attend a First Time Home Buyer Grant Presentations by Community Housing Innovations, a State of NY Mortgage Assistance Program, and a City of New Rochelle Down Payment Assistance Program, where they gained valuable information on how to make the dream of homeownership a reality.

“Ridgewood Savings Bank was happy to participate in the CHI Homeownership Expo,” said Michael O’Leary, Community Mortgage Specialist, Ridgewood Savings Bank. “We look forward to continuing to assist CHI’s clients in achieving the joy of homeownership.”

This year’s Homeownership Expo is sponsored by AHC NY, Bailey Initiative, Bank of America, Bronx Neighborhood Housing Services, City of New Rochelle, Charles Rutenberg Realty, DePenn Realty, Citibank, Citizens Bank, CMG Home Loans, Guaranteed Rate, IRS, Swan Keller Williams Realty Group, KeyBank, Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, M&T Bank, NY State Department of Public Service, SONYMA, Orange Bank & Trust, PCSB Bank, Ridgewood Savings Bank, Sustainable Westchester, Trustco Bank, Valley Bank, and Webb Development. To learn more about this year’s event and how Community Housing Innovations can help, please contact (914) 595-0992 or email intake@communityhousing.org.

About Community Housing Innovations: Community Housing Innovations (CHI) is a not-for-profit housing and human services organization founded in 1991 that serves Westchester, Long Island, Hudson Valley, and New York City. CHI’s mission is to provide housing and human services that support social and economic independence. To learn more about CHI, please visit their website at www.communityhousing.org.