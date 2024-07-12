Massawa Summer Jazz Series Presented by Muziki Matters, Sundays, July 14 – August 11, 2024
Jazz in a Relaxed SettingNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muziki Matters announced a five-week summer jazz series at Massawa, the oldest African eatery in New York City to entertain visitors and patrons.
This series is proud to feature the rising stars of jazz: Vanisha Gould, July 14; Abdias Armenteros, July 21; Bruce Harris, July 28; Nathan Farrell, August 4; and Miki Yamanaka, August 11.
The performances will be every Sunday from July 14 to August 11, 2024; first set at 6:30 pm and second set at 8:30 pm. There is no cover for entry.
Massawa, serving East African cuisine and vibrant ambiance, is an excellent host for a musical experience in a relaxed setting. Located at 1239 Amsterdam Ave. (corner of 121st St), attendees will have access to convenient street parking for a hassle-free arrival. To secure a table, dinner reservations can be made at: https://www.massawanyc.com.
Muziki Matters is committed to promoting exceptional music at extraordinary venues. With our deep passion for jazz and the cultivation of artists’ careers, we strive to connect enthusiasts and visitors alike with the best musical acts in the city.
Ralph Charles
Muziki Matters
+1 6319541554
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
Instagram