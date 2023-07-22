Muziki Matters Presents: The Robbie Lee Quartet Live at Massawa, NYC - A Jazz Experience Not to be Missed
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Muziki Matters Presents: The Robbie Lee Quartet Live at Massawa, NYC - A Jazz Experience Not to be Missed!
Muziki Matters, a promoter of musical excellence and experience, is excited to announce another scintillating jazz event in the heart of New York City. Following the success of the July 9th jazz festival, Muziki Matters is proud to feature the talented Robbie Lee Quartet at Massawa, the oldest African eatery in NYC, on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 6:30 pm.
Robbie Lee (@roblob337) is no stranger to Massawa, having wowed audiences multiple times in the past. He will be accompanied by Felix Lemerle on guitar, Ben Zweig on drums, and Felix Moseholm on bass. His dynamic stirring quartet is all set to create an unforgettable evening of pure jazz magic.
Massawa serving East African cuisine and vibrant ambiance is an excellent paring to stage for an unparalleled musical experience. Located at 1239 Amsterdam Ave. (corner of 121st St), attendees will have access to convenient street parking for a hassle-free arrival. To secure your spot for this not-to-be-missed event, reservations can be made at:
https://www.massawanyc.com.
Muziki Matters is committed to promoting exceptional music at extraordinary venues. With our deep passion for jazz, we strive to connect enthusiasts and visitors alike with the best musical acts in the city. The success of the July 9th jazz festival, featuring the incredible bands led by Caelan Cordello (@caelan_cardello), Stella Katherine Cole (@stellakcole), and Stacy Dillard (@bobodillard), serves as a testament to our dedication to curating memorable musical experiences.
To top off the night in true jazz fashion, a jam session will follow Robbie Lee Quartet's performance, inviting talented musicians to come together and create a dynamic musical dialogue.
Join us in celebrating the essence of jazz on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 6:30 pm at Massawa. Mark your calendars, book your reservations, and get for the energy of Robbie Lee Quartet.
For more information and media inquiries, please contact:
Muziki Matters
Email: media@muzikimatters.com
Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook - @muzikimatters.com
###
About Muziki Matters:
Muziki Matters is to commited to curating exceptional musical experiences across diverse genres. We aim to unite enthusiasts and visitors in the celebration of music at extraordinary venues. Follow us on social media for updates on upcoming events and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.
Ralph Charles
Muziki Matters, a promoter of musical excellence and experience, is excited to announce another scintillating jazz event in the heart of New York City. Following the success of the July 9th jazz festival, Muziki Matters is proud to feature the talented Robbie Lee Quartet at Massawa, the oldest African eatery in NYC, on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 6:30 pm.
Robbie Lee (@roblob337) is no stranger to Massawa, having wowed audiences multiple times in the past. He will be accompanied by Felix Lemerle on guitar, Ben Zweig on drums, and Felix Moseholm on bass. His dynamic stirring quartet is all set to create an unforgettable evening of pure jazz magic.
Massawa serving East African cuisine and vibrant ambiance is an excellent paring to stage for an unparalleled musical experience. Located at 1239 Amsterdam Ave. (corner of 121st St), attendees will have access to convenient street parking for a hassle-free arrival. To secure your spot for this not-to-be-missed event, reservations can be made at:
https://www.massawanyc.com.
Muziki Matters is committed to promoting exceptional music at extraordinary venues. With our deep passion for jazz, we strive to connect enthusiasts and visitors alike with the best musical acts in the city. The success of the July 9th jazz festival, featuring the incredible bands led by Caelan Cordello (@caelan_cardello), Stella Katherine Cole (@stellakcole), and Stacy Dillard (@bobodillard), serves as a testament to our dedication to curating memorable musical experiences.
To top off the night in true jazz fashion, a jam session will follow Robbie Lee Quartet's performance, inviting talented musicians to come together and create a dynamic musical dialogue.
Join us in celebrating the essence of jazz on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 6:30 pm at Massawa. Mark your calendars, book your reservations, and get for the energy of Robbie Lee Quartet.
For more information and media inquiries, please contact:
Muziki Matters
Email: media@muzikimatters.com
Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook - @muzikimatters.com
###
About Muziki Matters:
Muziki Matters is to commited to curating exceptional musical experiences across diverse genres. We aim to unite enthusiasts and visitors in the celebration of music at extraordinary venues. Follow us on social media for updates on upcoming events and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.
Ralph Charles
Muziki Matters
(631) 954-1554
media@muzikimatters.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter