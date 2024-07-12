Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Michael Halpern to the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Halpern to the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District.

Michael Halpern
Halpern is an Attorney at Michael Halpern, P.A., the Owner of the Southernmost House, and the Founder of Michelle’s Foundation. He previously served as an Assistant Public Defender for the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office and was the President of the Monroe County Bar Association. Halpern earned his bachelor’s degree from Binghamton University and his master’s degree in business and his juris doctor from Florida State University.

