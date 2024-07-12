Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Brandon Graves, Frank Griffin, and Nicole Ramos Jones and the reappointment of Prakash “Paul” Patel to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board.

Brandon Graves

Graves is the Chief Executive Officer at Stronghold SOF Solutions. A veteran of the United States Army, he is currently a fundraising volunteer for the Special Operators Transition Foundation. Graves earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Valdosta State University.

Frank Griffin

Griffin is a Certified General Appraiser and Real Estate Broker at Griffin Real Estate and Appraisals. He has been involved with the appraisal industry for over 40 years. Griffin earned his bachelor’s degree in business and golf club management from Ferris State College.

Nicole Ramos Jones

Ramos Jones is an Associate Attorney at Wynn & Associates, PLLC. Active in her community, she is a member of the Junior League of Panama City and volunteers as a mentor for Take Stock in Children. Ramos Jones earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Auburn University, her master’s degree in higher education and student affairs from Florida State University, and her juris doctor from Samford University.



Prakash “Paul” Patel

Patel is a Realtor for Weichert Realtors. Active in his community, he is a member of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir of Orlando. Patel earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

