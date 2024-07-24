Upstate Total Care Honored with 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award
INMAN, SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upstate Total Care is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award. This prestigious honor, voted on by the local community, underscores the clinic's dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare services and its unwavering commitment to patient care.
Upstate Total Care, a family practice and minor care office, has redefined the traditional healthcare model with its innovative “No Appointment Needed” approach. This patient-centric model ensures that individuals of all ages receive timely medical attention without the need for scheduling, making healthcare more accessible and convenient for everyone. Whether addressing minor injuries, conducting routine check-ups, or managing chronic conditions, walk-ins are always welcome.
The clinic’s founding member, Nicole Lavis says, “Our goal has always been to provide straightforward, affordable, and personalized medical care. Receiving the Best of South Carolina Award is a humbling acknowledgment of our efforts and the trust our community places in us.”
A standout feature of Upstate Total Care is its self-pay model, which eliminates the complexities of traditional insurance. By offering transparent pricing for all services, the clinic ensures that patients receive high-quality care without hidden costs. Services range from school physicals and women’s health to chronic condition management.
The clinic’s board-certified providers have over 70 years combined experience addressing both immediate and long-term health needs. From managing chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure to offering weight loss therapy and immunizations, the team at Upstate Total Care is equipped with the expertise and empathy to handle a wide range of medical issues.
Winning the 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award is a significant achievement for Upstate Total Care. This recognition from guidetosouthcarolina.com reflects the community’s appreciation for a healthcare facility that truly understands and meets their needs. The award serves as a beacon for those seeking reliable and compassionate care in the Upstate region.
As Upstate Total Care continues to grow and serve, this accolade reinforces the profound impact a dedicated healthcare provider can have on the lives of its patients. The clinic remains committed to its mission of providing affordable, accessible, and personalized healthcare to the local community.
For more information Click Here.
Website: upstatetotalcare.com
