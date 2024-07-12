Better Life Home Cleaning Expands Reach with Acquisition of Regal Cleaning
Better Life Home cleaning has acquired Regal Cleaning. Better Life Home Cleaning is the St. Louis leader in cleaning for health and safety.
I’m confident that Better Life shares our values and commitment to treating customers like family and taking great care of our existing team members”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Life Home Cleaning, also known as Better Life Maids, a prominent home service industry name, proudly announces the acquisition of Regal Cleaning, a well-established cleaning company serving the greater St. Louis area for the past six years. Regal Cleaning will begin operating under the Better Life Home banner starting July 2024.
This acquisition significantly enhances Better Life Home’s presence in the St. Louis market, especially in the South Suburbs and Arnold, MO.
“We are thrilled to welcome Regal Cleaning to the Better Life Home family. Both companies share a steadfast commitment to exceptional customer service, community engagement, and a strong company culture,” said Matt Ricketts, Co-Founder and CEO of Better Life Home. “This acquisition will strengthen our service capabilities and extend our reach throughout the greater St. Louis area. Our formula is pretty simple: create Better Jobs and deliver Better service. By growing in the region, we can do both.”
Family-owned and operated by President Stacey Blank, Regal Cleaning has built a reputation for reliable, high-quality service, upfront and fair pricing, and complete customer satisfaction. The company enjoys a 4.9-star rating on Google with over 131 reviews.
“We take great pride in the high-quality service we’ve provided to our customers,” said Stacey Blank. “I’m confident that Better Life shares our values and commitment to treating customers like family and taking great care of our existing team members.”
