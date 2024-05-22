Submit Release
ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH NAMES BETTER LIFE MAIDS A WINNER OF THE GREATER ST. LOUIS TOP WORKPLACES 2024 AWARD

St. Louis House Cleaning Service Better Life Maids awarded Top Workplace for the 2nd year in a row.

Two Better Life Maids team members smiling in front of a Saint Louis home.

Better Life Maids hires the best people in the home cleaning industry. We provide industry leading wages, benefits, and flexible schedules so you have the same team for years to come.

Better Life Maids founders Matt and Angela Ricketts smiling and having fun for the camera.

Better Life Maids founders Matt and Angela Ricketts

For the 2nd year in a row, Better Life Maids has been selected as a Top Workplace Award Winner.

We have a pretty simple formula for success at Better Life. Better Job=Better Service. If we focus on hiring and keeping great people, we can create consistently delightful service.”
— Matt Ricketts - President & Chief Experience Officer of Better Life Maids
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Life Maids has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“We have a pretty simple formula for success at Better Life. Better Job=Better Service. If we focus on hiring and keeping great people, we can create consistently delightful service. Our purpose is helping people live a Better Life, and it starts with our team.” Said Matt Ricketts, President and Chief Experience Officer of Better Life Maids.

ABOUT
Better Life Maids' purpose is helping people live a Better Life.

We provide high-quality residential house cleaning services that create healthier and safer spaces.

We are honored to be recognized as a Best Workplace in St. Louis. We are committed to creating Better Lives for all of our team members. Better Wages, Better Benefits, Flexible Schedules, and a lived culture and values. These are not things you typically think of when you think of a residential cleaning service. But we believe that can and should be.

We are a fast-growing company and are looking for talented people to help us grow.

Matt Ricketts
Better Life Maids
+1 314-288-0659
email us here
Real Employee Stories - Better Life Maids

