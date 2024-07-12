RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Special Assistant

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

Position Title: Special Assistant

Job ID: 26905

Open To: Public

Open Period: July 12, 2024 – August 1, 2024

Overview

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class. More information is available on the DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov.

Position Description

DMPED is seeking a Special Assistant to support priority initiatives, coordinate projects, and facilitate communication with internal and external stakeholders. The Special Assistant will play a crucial role in advancing the District's economic development agenda, promoting sustainable growth, and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors in the District of Columbia. This role will provide comprehensive administrative support to the Deputy Mayor, including managing schedules, staffing events and meetings, coordinating travel and other expense related assignments, and preparing briefing materials and presentations. Additionally, the Special Assistant will conduct research and analysis on key issues in urban planning, economic development, and public policy, and use effective methods of communication to inform decision-making and shape the District's agenda.

Specific responsibilities include:

Administrative Support: Provide administrative support to the Deputy Mayor, including managing schedules and preparing briefing materials, remarks, and presentations.

Research and Analysis: Conduct research and analysis on key issues related to urban planning, economic development, and public policy. Present findings to the Deputy Mayor and members of DMPED's senior leadership team.

Strategic Initiative Development: Assist in the development and implementation of strategic initiatives to promote economic growth and revitalization in the District of Columbia.

Project Tracking: Track the status of priority projects and action items from meetings and events. Provide regular updates to the Deputy Mayor.

Coordination of Agreements: Coordinate travel, training, vendor, and consultant agreements.

Meeting Support: Provide staff support to the Deputy Mayor for internal and external meetings.

Collaboration: Collaborate with colleagues across the Executive Office of the Mayor, District Government Agencies, and community organizations to coordinate efforts and leverage resources effectively.

Collaborate with colleagues across the Executive Office of the Mayor, District Government Agencies, and community organizations to coordinate efforts and leverage resources effectively. Stakeholder Engagement: Develop and implement strategies to effectively engage stakeholder audiences. Support effective internal and external communications.

Experience/Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in urban planning, economics, public policy, communications or a related field required; Master’s degree preferred.

At least 3-5 years of similar work experience in government, consulting, or nonprofit organizations focused on urban development, economic analysis, or community planning.

Strong analytical and communication skills with the ability to synthesize complex information and communicate findings effectively.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to manage multiple tasks and deadlines simultaneously.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and build relationships with diverse stakeholders.

Strong written and verbal communication skills, including experience preparing reports, presentations, and other written materials.

Commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, with a passion for promoting equitable economic development and addressing disparities within communities.

Salary

This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $93,069 to $119,916. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process

This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position. Please note that candidates selected for interviews will be required to complete a writing exercise.

Click on the following link

In the Search Jobs section, enter 26905

Click on the job requisition entitled Special Assistant

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.