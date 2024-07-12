Caitlan Clark Inspires R4G Sweet Funding Solution to Support Student Athletes

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good rewards parents referrals with funding support of student athletes www.SupportStudentAthletes.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com We Pitch for Good is a sweet inspired girls sports cause by exceptionally talented 16 year old athlete 'We Pitch for Good' www.WePitchforGood.com

Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find professionals to fund good causes. The staffing agency will reward referrals made by parents with sport funding.

Have an exceptionally talented daughter or son, who is a student athlete and role model? Our sweet meaningful solution is made for them!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good launches meaningful funding service to help parents support student athletes Recruiting for Good will reward referrals with funding to offset the cost of equipment, training, and travel.Student athletes must maintain a 3.0 GPA, have positive values, and participate in the community; to pre-qualify for funding solution.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Student athletes should not spend their best years selling cookies to do fundraising. We love to help support like-valued families who are helping develop tomorrow's leaders and role models!"AboutSupport Student Athletes; staffing agency, Recruiting for Good launches meaningful funding service to help parents (families) offset the cost of equipment, training (clinics, and player development), and travel. www.SupportStudentAthletes.com Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Dine for Good and Support Kids Sports? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to sponsor Kids' sport teams, and exceptional student athletes). Participate to enjoy Sweet Gift Cards for the Finest Dining Experiences at The Sweetest Restaurants and Stay at The Sweetest Hotels across The USA. www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!

Exceptionally Talented Student Athlete 16 Year Old Inspires Cause to Help Support Girls Sports; she has worked on The Sweetest Gigs and Girls Design Tomorrow