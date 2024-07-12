Strategic Initiatives Commenced to Bridge Gap Between Research and Practice
I am grateful to these honorable professors for leading these researches which could be decisive to the development of region by highlighting the strategic importance of Dir and attracting investments”TIMARGARAH, PAKHTUNKHWA, PAKISTAN, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTT (Dir Think Tank) and DOPA (Dir Overseas Pakistani Association) initiates actionable research in multiple sectors in working with top national and international universities. Professors from 6 Universities including universities in Dir, Private, Public, and international have taken the lead on these actionable research and analysis for strategic development in Dir.
— Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, Founder of DTT & DOPA
The key sectors identified for research and analysis are Human Capital Development, Tourism Industry, Mines and Mineral Industry, Fishry and Wild life Industry, Agriculture Industry and Peace in the Region.
These actionable research and analysis will provide practical, useful, and applicable findings that will facilitate inform decisions making, guide policies, and lead to tangible outcomes. In addition to academia, the audience for these research and analysis are policymakers, investors, practitioners, businesses, communities, and Individuals.
Esteem professors namely Dr. Hanif Yousufzai from University of Malakand, Dr. Sadeeq Ur Rehman from Abdul Wali Khan University, Dr. Zul Kamal from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Dr. Atiq Ur Rehman from Higher Colleges of Technology (UAE), Dr. Fayaz Ali Shah from Islamia College University and Dr. Wali Rehman from Sarhad University will be leading these sector specific researches.
“I am grateful to these honorable professors for leading these researches which could be decisive to the development of region by highlighting the strategic importance of Dir and attracting investments,” Said Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, founder of DTT and DOPA.
Dir alone has a population of 2.7 million people and expected to grow to 3.0 million by year 2028 per most recent census.
“Skills requirements in the workforce is constantly changing and optimization of human capital can play a pivotal role via targeted education and training to meet the demands of local and global economies,” Said Dr. Atiq Ur Rehman, a DTT member and Professor at Higher Colleges of Technology in UAE.
Overseas Pakistan from Dir play a critical role not only in Dir’s economy but Pakistan. Currently there is no industry in Dir and its primary source of income is remittances sent by people of Dir living abroad.
“The human capital and the hidden investment opportunities in Dir are significantly undermarketed. We are confident that these researches with clear recommendations, specific solutions, measurable outcomes, and real-world relevance will change the dynamics of the region,” Said Dr. Naeem Sheik, a professor and DTT spokesperson.
These research and analysis will be presented in a conference to stakeholders, policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, and the public in October, 2024.
DTT & DOPA advocate regional development through research & analysis, highlighting needs & solutions, guiding lawmakers, public & institutions in shaping policies, monitoring initiatives, engaging in peace-building measures, and continuous improvements.
