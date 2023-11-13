Georgia Muslims Coalition Along with Jewish, Christian and Hindu Communities Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
The United States, the mightiest economic and military power of the world is openly supporting and financing "collective punishment" of people in Gaza - a violation of every just law known to mankind.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders from the Georgia Muslim and Hindu American communities join in echoing a plea, originally put forth by leaders from the Muslim, Christian, and Jewish communities, urging our elected representatives in a letter to act swiftly in securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The heartbreaking toll on innocent Palestinian children and women resulting from the continuous bombardment by Israel is a distressing tragedy. As of Nov 10, 2023, the death toll has topped 11,000 people, including 4,324 children.
— Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, founder of Voices of Muslims
According to the UN, “In the densely populated Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, airstrikes have forced about 1.5 million people — about two-thirds of the population — to flee their homes”.
In view of the genocide by the Government of Israel in Gaza, we appeal our elected representatives to call for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and advancement of Israeli troops on Gaza City. The leaders should also reject the statement by Israeli Prime Minister that Israel would take responsibility for security for an “indefinite period”.
According to United Nations humanitarians, "Gaza has become a 'graveyard' for children with thousands now killed under Israeli bombardment, while more than a million face dire shortages of essentials and a lifetime of trauma ahead."
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA), and the World Health Organization (WHO) warn that Women, children, and newborns in Gaza are disproportionately bearing the burden of the escalation of hostilities in the occupied Palestinian territory, both as casualties and in reduced access to health services.
These UN agencies also warn that the continued bombardments, damaged or non-functioning health facilities, massive levels of displacement, collapsing water and electricity supplies as well as restricted access to food and medicines, are severely disrupting maternal, newborn, and child health services. There are an estimated 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza, with more than 180 giving birth every day. Fifteen per cent of them are likely to experience pregnancy or birth-related complications and need additional medical care.
We urge the media, civil society organizations, and individuals of every faith to support and amplify the message of the Georgia American Muslim Community Leaders during this critical time. By standing together, we can save innocent lives and work toward a better future for Palestinian children.
Jesus said, “blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God”. Ceasefire now. The killings of innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank is not the answer. The brutal Israeli military occupation is the cause of all of this violence. Said Rev Fahed Abuakel.
Hindus for Human Rights vehemently condemns the acts of violence that have led to tragic loss of life in Gaza and Israel. We stand united with the Georgia Muslim community in demanding an immediate ceasefire. As followers of a faith deeply rooted in the principles of Dharma (righteousness and moral order) and Ahimsa (non-violence), we are compelled to denounce the Hamas attacks on Israel. Equally, we must voice our strongest objection to the brutal and relentless bombing in Gaza, along with the denial of basic human necessities. As UN official Craig Mokhiber said in his resignation letter to the High Commissioner of Human Rights, " This is textbook case of genocide." With a heavy heart, we reflect upon the staggering numbers of lives lost — 1400 Israelis and over 10,000 Palestinians — and urgently call for a cessation of these hostilities. In this time of profound crisis, we invoke the divine to guide us towards a path of peace and healing for all souls affected by this conflict. Said Sunita Viswanath, Executive Director, Hindus for Human Rights
Rahim Shah Akhunkhail
Voices of Muslims
email us here