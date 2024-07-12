Asia's AI Future: insights from South Korea at Hà Nội seminar

VIETNAM, July 12 - HÀ NỘI — The National Innovation Centre (NIC), in collaboration with the International Technology Professional Programme (ITPP)of Seoul National University (SNU) and the Global IT Technology Programme (ITTP) of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), on July 11 organised an international seminar titled "Asia’s Readiness for AI Innovation: Lessons from Korea".

The two-day event aimed to foster cooperation in the research and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across Asia. It brought together leading experts, scholars, government officials, and the research and business community in the AI field.

NIC’s director Vũ Quốc Huy said in recent years, AI has become a pivotal force reshaping industries and societies, driving global economic transformations. The Prime Minister's 2030 National Strategy on AI underscores its role as a foundational technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, essential for boosting production capacity, enhancing national competitiveness, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Huy said: “Aligned with this strategy, the NIC is studying the establishment of an advanced AI training, research and application centre in Việt Nm. This initiative aims to train thousands of AI experts meeting international standards and support 500 AI start-ups, enhancing Việt Nam’s readiness in innovation and digital transformation.”

The international seminar featured keynote speakers including top AI researchers from South Korea, political leaders, and executives from IT and communication sectors across Asia. Beyond academic and technological exchanges in AI, the seminar aimed to establish a platform for collaboration. Utilising AI to find innovative solutions for contemporary challenges was emphasised.

Topics in the seminar included AI's transformative impact on finance and economic growth, regulatory considerations, ethical research, practical applications, legal frameworks, and ethical challenges in the AI era. The seminar also delved into AI's role in governmental operations, highlighting trends, applications, challenges, and prerequisites for effective AI deployment.

Notably, the programme featured successful AI application projects from countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Việt Nam, providing diverse perspectives on AI research, development, and applications in the Asian region.

Professors Seung Hun Han, Director of KAIST's International Technology Professional Programme (ITPP), and Junseok Hwang, Director of SNU's Global IT Technology Programme (ITTP), described the Global R&D Centre for Digital Technology as a visionary hub of practical solutions, transcending typical conference standards.

The seminar also provided networking opportunities for delegates to connect with peers domestically and internationally, experts from various platforms, policy planners, and leading businesses shaping the future of AI technology. — VNS