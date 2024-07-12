Inquest called for Arsenault death

CANADA, July 12 - The Coroner’s Office of PEI has announced that the inquest into the death of Mary Angela Arsenault is scheduled for September 16, 17 and 18.

Ms. Arsenault died while involuntarily admitted in the Prince County Hospital on February 17th, 2023.

The inquest will be held at the Summerside Provincial Court at 108 Central Street in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, commencing at 9:30am each day.

Dr. Cyril Moyse will preside over the inquest, which will examine the facts and circumstances of the death.

