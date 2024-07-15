Authentically American® Milestone 7th Anniversary!
Serving 1200+ Clients and shipping product to all 50 US states!
...We believe in offering them the very best, which is why we are proud to partner with Authentically American for our custom T2T apparel, all proudly Made in USA...”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentically American®, a leading American made premium apparel brand, is celebrating its 7th anniversary. More important customer focused milestones achieved include serving over 1200 Clients and shipping product to all 50 US states!
— Larry Olson, Sr VP-Marketing, Tunnel to Towers Foundation
“It has been a humbling journey and it is a testament to the passion and commitment of the Authentically American Team,” shared Dean Wegner, Founder & CEO. “We serve Veteran owned businesses, charities, and companies with strong patriotic values who are making an intentional choice for American made for their custom branded apparel. Tunnel to Towers is a flagship Client who personifies our values and ethos as a brand.”
"At Tunnel to Towers, our mission is rooted in the profound legacy of 9/11. We are dedicated to serving Veterans and First Responders by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and fallen first responder families with young children, and building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Additionally, we are committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and ensuring America never forgets September 11, 2001. To honor their service, we believe in offering them the very best, which is why we are proud to partner with Authentically American for our custom T2T apparel, all proudly Made in USA. Congratulations on your 7-year anniversary!" Larry Olson, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The T2T photo to the right captures the Acker family proudly wearing Authentically American as they celebrate this significant milestone. This Link provides more details on this incredible story.
To become a Client and make an intentional American made choice for your custom branded apparel for your business or charity, use this LINK to schedule a virtual meeting with the Authentically American Team. They Veteran owned businesses, charities, and companies with strong patriotic values who want American made for their custom branded apparel. From Fortune 500 Veteran ERGs and clients who order thousands of items to small businesses and charities with their low minimum order requirements.
About Authentically American®
Founded in 2017, Authentically American is a Veteran owned, American made, premium apparel brand with a vision to build an iconic American brand that is truly American made. A clear point of differentiation when only 3% of the apparel in the US is American made. Authentically American serves hundreds of Veteran owned businesses, charities, and companies with strong patriotic values who want American made for their custom branded apparel. To learn more, visit www.authenticallyamerican.us.
